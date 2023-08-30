Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Women of all ages are still victimized by age discrimination, Tracy Kasper will replace Kenny Parcel as National Association of Realtors president, and one man’s actions are overshadowing the Women’s World Cup. Have a wonderful Wednesday!

– End goal. The Women’s World Cup was a joyous moment for sports fans around the world. Americans, saddened by the early exit of the U.S. Women’s National Team, were heartened that the team still took home a record payout of $3.3 million thanks to last year’s groundbreaking contract. England rooted for the Lionesses in the final. And Spain cheered on winners La Roja.

And yet, the discourse surrounding the close of the tournament on Aug. 20 has been not about record-breaking viewership, competition, or prize money—but about the actions of one man on the field.

Luis Rubiales, president of Spain’s soccer federation, grabbed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso in the aftermath of the team’s 1-0 win over England and kissed her—unwanted—on the mouth. He also exhibited other crass behavior, like grabbing his crotch while standing next to Spain’s Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

Since then, the situation has evolved quickly.

—First, Rubiales resisted calls to resign.

—Spain’s women’s soccer players said they refused to play until he stepped down.

—FIFA, the world governing body for the sport, suspended Rubiales on Saturday and announced an investigation into his conduct.

—The presidents of Spain’s regional soccer federations called for his resignation.

—Spain’s high court announced a preliminary investigation into whether the incident constituted an act of sexual aggression.

—Rubiales said he “made a mistake” but his apology was criticized by many, including politicians, as “insufficient.”

—In a dramatic turn of events, Rubiales’s mother reportedly locked herself in a church and announced a “hunger strike” to protest the treatment of her son.

—Supporters have gathered, in relatively small but powerful protests, around stadiums in support of Hermoso and against Rubiales.

The incident is proving to be meaningful for Spain’s feminist movement. Supporters have chanted and held signs proclaiming “We’re with Jenni” and “It’s over” for Rubiales. Given the cultural power sports hold, this incident is a final straw for many. Fed up with disrespect toward women—so blatant as to be displayed moments after the team triumphed on the world stage—fans and feminists see this as a moment to push for change in soccer and beyond.

It’s a shame that this Women’s World Cup will potentially be remembered for the inappropriate behavior of one man, rather than the women’s team’s historic win (The victory made Spain one of just two countries to hold both men’s and women’s titles). But, hopefully, some change will come of it. At least, that’s the goal.

- Age-old problem. Age-based discrimination continues to influence employer decisions, according to a new survey, especially when it comes to female employees. This prejudice often comes in the form of belittling comments, lack of recognition, and a Goldilocks situation in which female employees are either too young or too old for certain roles and promotions. Insider

- New head of houses. Tracy Kasper will become the next head of the National Association of Realtors, replacing Kenny Parcel as he faces a number of sexual harassment complaints that he denies. The NAR is the largest professional organization in America, and Kasper expressed her desire to “enhance the way we foster a welcoming, safe and respectful workplace.” New York Times

- Child care crisis. Government funding has kept child care centers across the country up and running, allowing parents to work without leaving their children unattended. With that funding now slated to run out next month, however, mothers especially could be forced to leave the workplace and return home. Wall Street Journal

- Voices for change? Outdoor Voices, the athleisure brand whose internal struggles saw the tumultuous departure of founder Ty Haney, is struggling to turn a profit. Now majority owned by entrepreneur Ashley Merrill, the company is reportedly seeking another deal to revive it. Puck

- Crunch time. TechCrunch, a Yahoo-owned media publication covering tech and business, has acquired StrictlyVC, the media startup founded by journalist Connie Loizos. Along with the deal, Loizos has also been appointed editor-in-chief and general manager of TechCrunch, where she has served as editor for the past eight years. Axios

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Multiverse appointed Asha Aravindakshan as U.S. general manager. Sphere has added former Johnson & Johnson CISO Marene Allison to its board of directors.

"Let us remember all of this is far bigger than a champion’s paycheck. This is about how women are seen and valued in this world.”

—Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the U.S. Open, honoring Billie Jean King on the 50th anniversary of her fight for equal prize money