Revenge travel is extracting a toll on people’s wallets. As many have focused on rising mortgage rates and car prices, the cost of travel has quietly and steadily climbed at major airports around the country.

Nowhere has this been felt more than in Miami, which has seen the average domestic airfare jump just over 31% in the past year, from $281.04 in the first quarter of 2022 to $368.31 in the first quarter of this year, according to new data compiled by SmartAsset.

On average, airfares were up 16% nationwide in that period (with a few exceptions)—and of all the airports with 100,000 or more passengers that the survey looked at, only one saw a price decrease year over year: Kahului Airport in Hawaii.

Miami saw the biggest increases, but any travel to or from Florida came at a bit of a premium. Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers and Tampa International also made the top 15.

New York City saw some steep increases as well, with the average outbound ticket costing 20% more than last year, on average.

Here’s a look at how notable the airfare increases were at the top 15 airports:

Miami International – 31.05%

Southwest Florida International (Fort Myers) – 25.81%

Gerald R. Ford International (Grand Rapids, Mich.) – 22.52%

Cleveland-Hopkins International – 21.55%

Philadelphia International – 21.53%

John F. Kennedy International (New York, NY) – 21.29%

Minneapolis–St. Paul International – 21.16%

Newark Liberty International – 20.85%

Tampa International – 20.61%

Ronald Reagan Washington National – 20.58%

Will Rogers World (Oklahoma City) – 20.24%

LaGuardia (New York, NY) – 19.71%

St. Louis Lambert International – 19.66%

Dallas/Fort Worth International – 19.54%

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International – 19.53%