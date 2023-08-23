Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, once listed for $27 M, sold for an undisclosed price to anonymous company

Known as the Zorro Ranch, a high-desert property once owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been sold after two years on the market.

An attorney for Epstein’s estate, Daniel Weiner, confirmed Tuesday that the ranch had been sold for an undisclosed price, and the proceeds would be used to administer the estate and pay creditors. The property was listed in 2021 for $27.5 million. That price was later dropped to $18 million.