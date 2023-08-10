Meet the 2023 Fortune Founders Forum

Welcome to the inaugural Fortune Founders Forum, a community of entrepreneurs chosen by our editorial team. This cohort of early-stage founders was invited to participate in Fortune’s annual Brainstorm Tech conference—this year in Deer Valley, Utah, from July 10–12—and in a series of conversations created exclusively for startup leaders.
So why did we create the forum? Entrepreneurship has never been easy, but it’s become particularly challenging of late. Raising capital is much harder, and the nearly nonexistent market for IPOs has had a ripple effect on startups of all stages. What’s more, in an increasingly distributed world where many founders lead remote or hybrid teams, entrepreneurs are navigating a new, and much lonelier, workplace reality.
The Fortune Founders Forum aims to connect these individuals to a network of equally talented and diverse peers who can share how they’re meeting the demands and opportunities of today—whether they’re developing an online coaching marketplace, a new A.I. model for health care applications, or communication tools for the incarcerated—and of tomorrow.
