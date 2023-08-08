While many major brands pulled out of the Russian market after that country’s invasion of Ukraine, not all of them have stayed out.

The Wall Street Journal, citing Russian government customs data, reports Bacardi has imported $169 million worth of its rum, Grey Goose vodka and other spirits in the 12 months ending June 30—and the company is also looking to hire additional staff in the market.

Most spirits products aren’t subject to Western sanctions against Russia, but several companies in the space have stopped shipping to the area regardless, citing moral reasons. Bacardi initially was one of those, saying it had paused exports to the country and stopped all advertising spending there. At some unknown point this year, however, it removed that language from its website.

The company did not reply to Fortune’s request for comment.

Bacardi isn’t the only company to stay or return to Russia. Davide Campari-Milano, maker of Wild Turkey bourbon and Appleton Estate rum, has continued imports to the country. And tea and coffee maker JDE Peets has remained in Russia as well.

Other companies are trying to find a buyer for their operations, with Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken trying to sell their holdings there. Carlsberg had hoped to sell its Russian brewing operations, but the government took over the business there instead.

Bacardi has a long history in Russia, launching sales there in 1992. Its whisky is one of the top selling brands in the country and the area has been a growth driver for revenues and profits. Some 350 people work for Bacardi across seven Russian cities.