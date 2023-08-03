Already expected to gross $1 billion, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been extended after pleas by fans and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Taylor Swift is adding 15 new shows to her calendar in the Fall of 2024 when she returns to North America for a second leg of “The Eras Tour,” the singer announced in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The announcement comes after fans, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pleaded with Swift to add more dates to a show that’s already in high demand worldwide.

Swift is slated to play three shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis respectively before playing six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

She was originally scheduled to perform more than 50 dates in the US in all and then go abroad to Europe and Asia in the Spring and Summer of 2024.

The move will surely bolster the earnings of an already unprecedented tour. On pace to gross over $1 billion, Swift’s latest tour has been a bright spot in an otherwise volatile market that has even managed to grab the attention of US Federal Reserve officials and a mention in the central bank’s beige book in June.