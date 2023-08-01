Some people follow a “work hard, play hard” mantra—but a new job opening at Mattel is offering the chance to do both at the same time.

Following the smash hit success of the Barbie movie, the toymaker is gearing up to get another of its famous brands out there with the help of its first-ever “chief Uno player.”

Uno, which was created in the 1970s and went on to be crowned the world’s bestselling card game, has seen multiple special editions over the years, including Uno Flip, Uno Extreme, and Uno Harry Potter.

The original edition is played in groups of two to 10, and involves players racing to get rid of the hand they’ve been dealt by matching colors and numbers and strategically making the game more difficult for their rivals.

Mattel recently released its latest twist on the family favorite, Uno Quatro, which the company describes as “a classic four-in-a-row challenge with a twist.”

As part of its marketing strategy for Uno Quatro, the California-based firm is hiring its very first chief Uno player to “help get the word out,” offering the successful candidate $4,444 a week for four weeks.

@uno 🚨do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER?🚨 are you passionate about throwing down the Draw 4 and playing the Reverse Card IRL? stitch this video, introduce yourself and answer these four questions: what’s your best memory playing UNO? what’s your best Reverse Card moment? why shouldn’t we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player? what’s your fave version of UNO? submit your video by August 10th at 11:59 PM PST and check out the link in our bio for more information. ♬ Summer – Croquet Club

The job involves challenging strangers to play Uno, creating and starring in social media content for various Uno games, teaching others to play the card game, and hosting livestreams.

The chief Uno player is expected to work four days a week in New York City between Sept. 13 and Oct. 7, but Mattel noted that the dates of the four-week assignment are subject to change.

According to the job listing, applicants must be comfortable with interviews and appearances, willing to offer exclusivity when it comes to brand partnerships and be physically able to sit for long periods and carry 50 lb. loads.

“We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game,” Mattel said in the job listing. “Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?”

Only U.S. citizens and permanent residents over the age of 18 are eligible to apply, with applications being accepted only via TikTok.

Applicants must submit their video application by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 10, answering a series of questions including, “What’s your best memory playing Uno?” and “Why shouldn’t we SKIP you as the chief Uno player?”

Mattel isn’t the only corporate to offer an unusual job that, for many, would be a dream role.

In the world of toys, Lego employs an elite group of so-called master model builders, who build intricate Lego sculptures all over the world.

Meanwhile, Airbnb was once on the hunt for five people to quit their jobs and embark on an all-expenses-paid research sabbatical in the Bahamas.