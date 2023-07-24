X, the Elon Musk company formerly known as Twitter, limits the number of DMs that unverified accounts can send per day

Elon Musk is making even more changes to Twitter, or X, as he would now prefer that you call it.

The social media company is limiting the number of direct messages unverified members will be allowed to send per day, it announced in a Tweet late last week. “We’ll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages,” the company wrote. “Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages.”

The company did not clarify how many messages non-Twitter Blue members would be able to send. In a reply to Fortune seeking clarification, the company responded with its new auto-reply to all media questions: “We’ll get back to you soon,” which has replaced its poop emoji autoreply.

Twitter, in other posts, implied the move was designed to limit spam to users’ inbox. Last week, it wrote that when users were given the option to limit their DM inbox only to verified users and people they follow, it resulted in a 70% reduction in spam compared to the previous week.

The move, though, is just the latest restriction Twitter has put on accounts that haven’t signed up for Twitter Blue. Earlier this month, for instance, users saw new rate limits put into place on the number of Tweets they could view per day.

The flurry of changes to Twitter/X come after Elon Musk tweeted earlier this month that the company was still facing a negative cash flow, due to a drop of nearly 50% in advertising revenue, as well as the company’s debt load.