NBCUniversal cut down the tree branches that striking actors and writers used for shade, and got just a $250 fine

Universal Studios faced a backlash last week after heavily pruning a row of trees outside its studio. But the real-world consequences won’t be a blip on the company’s financial radar.

The City of Los Angeles has fined the studio $250 for trimming trees without a city permit. The trees in dispute are managed by the city and Universal acted without any warning.

Striking members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America had used the shade from those trees to get a respite from the brutal heat wave as they picketed company executives. NBCUniversal had previously denied the action was related to the strike, however.

Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week. pic.twitter.com/aZvvPYQ23i — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 17, 2023

“We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention,” the company said in a statement. “In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season.”

The fine doesn’t even amount to a slap on the wrist for the entertainment giant, but LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia noted that “outdated laws” limited the penalties that the city could impose. The studio also benefited from this being its first offense, which lowered the fine.

Mejia expressed frustration with the amount, saying his office was recommending the city upgrade laws surrounding illegal tree trimmings.

“Based on our findings, the system isn’t working as intended,” he wrote.

Any change, though, would take time and wouldn’t impact NBCUniversal’s penalty.