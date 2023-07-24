Good morning.



I spoke Friday with one of the newest members of the Fortune 500 club—Thibaut Mongon, CEO of Kenvue, which spun off from Johnson & Johnson in May. The company generated about $15 billion in sales last year, from popular brands like Tylenol, Listerine, Neutrogena, and Band-Aid, which would have landed it around No. 275 on last year’s 500 list. (Kenvue spun off largely free of the liabilities from lawsuits involving baby powder, which stayed with the mothership.)

Mongon called it the “assignment of a lifetime to take this portfolio of iconic brands and write the next chapter of consumer health.” I asked the 20-year J&J veteran what he could do as an independent company that he couldn’t do at J&J. His answer:

“I would say two things. One is this idea of focus. Focusing the organization on one way of winning in our industry, one way to measure our performance, aligning the organization along clear and similar performance indicators—that’s something that is tougher to do in a large corporation, where by definition you are a little more remote from where the action is.

“The second is capital allocation. Kenvue has historically generated north of $2 billion of cash flow every year. In the Johnson & Johnson environment, this cash flow was centralized at the corporation level. Now we will be able to make use of this cash flow for the sole benefit of our brands.”

That, of course, raises questions about why conglomerates exist in the first place. Last week, I finished reading William Cohan’s book Power Failure about the greatest conglomerate of the last century, General Electric, and how it fell apart in this century. Cohan’s narrative suggests GE in its last two decades was the converse of what Mongon is striving for, suffering from a lack of clear operating goals and some very bad mistakes in capital allocation. Power Failure is a primer in how not to run a large company.

TOP NEWS

Twitter owner Elon Musk wants to change the name of his social media platform. The billionaire posted Sunday that he would soon change the platform’s name to “X,” ditching both its brand and its famous bird logo. CEO Linda Yaccarino suggested on (soon-to-be-renamed) Twitter that the new name would be a “second chance to make another big impression.” The Associated Press

Chevron will waive its mandatory retirement age for CEO Mike Wirth, the oil company announced Sunday. Chevron’s board is reportedly struggling to find an internal candidate to replace Wirth, who turns 63 this year. The company also reported a preliminary $5.8 billion in adjusted net income in the second quarter, a 52% decline from last year, when the war in Ukraine boosted profits.The Wall Street Journal

Major Western consultancy firms are reportedly seeing business dry up following Beijing’s crackdown on the industry. Bain is telling new China hires to wait until as late as 2025 before starting work, while roughly half of McKinsey’s China staff don’t yet have paid client work. Financial Times

