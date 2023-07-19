As the dog days of summer hit and students begin dreading the inevitable return to school, many states offer tax-free weekends or holidays to encourage shopping (and help out people whose financial situation is shaky).

While August 4 through 6 is the most popular time frame among the states that observe this tradition, it varies widely (so be sure to check your state’s dates, if the savings are offered there). While the focus is often on school supplies and clothing, those in the market for a new Apple device can also find noteworthy savings.

As the sales begin to rev up for 2023, Apple has listed the products that qualify for tax-free status on its website. Six states are listed—Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and West Virginia. It’s unclear if the company will offer online tax savings for other states that observe tax-free holidays.

So what can you get? Well, it varies by state, but everything from Mac computers to iPhones and iPads are included. Here’s a brief list of what the company is offering. Note that all purchases must be made during the sales tax holiday period from that state—and the buyer must be an individual, not a corporation.

Alabama

Computers and accessories under $750 are eligible, along with iPads, printers and nonrecreational software. (Sorry, you’ll still have to pay tax on Diablo IV.)

Arkansas

There’s no sales price limit to the exemption, so you can get any computer, iPad, iPhone, printer or accessory tax free.

Florida

Florida caps tax-free computer (and tablet) spending at $1,500 for the holiday. Additionally, you can get up to $1,500 worth of accessories, ranging from keyboards and mice to hard drives and AppleCare tax free.

Missouri

Like Florida, there’s a $1,500 limit on both computers and accessories. Software is limited to $350 purchases.

Tennessee

$1,500 is the magic number here as well for computers, iPads and accessories. Software is not included in the offers.

West Virginia

With a cap of $500, you won’t be able to get an Apple computer tax-free in West Virginia, but iPad models under $500 are tax exempt on Apple’s site.