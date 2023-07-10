Watch: Fortune Brainstorm Tech Livestream

Join Fortune editors and top technology and media leaders, operators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and influencers for a dynamic exchange of ideas at Brainstorm Tech.

Now in its 22nd year, Fortune Brainstorm Tech is one of the most high-profile and established tech conferences in the U.S. The program delivers the hallmarks of Fortune Live Events: engaging content, impactful networking, and meaningful takeaways, always in an idyllic setting to exchange ideas and build relationships that offers the very best in curated activities, cuisine, and entertainment.

This year’s theme is: Reset and Reinvent

As we come out of the extreme highs and lows of the last few years, we’re seeing a reshuffling of who—and where—the power players are. Where are VC dollars going in this new reality? Which regions are leading the way with new innovation hubs? What are the technologies that will provide the new building blocks for future companies—from the metaverse to blockchain? And who are the emerging leaders of future tech companies?

With this great reshuffling comes a great opportunity to build a more resilient and responsible tech industry in this new distributed reality, and to create more opportunities for a broader spectrum of workers. Of course, the challenges ahead—from mounting regulatory and geopolitical pressures to cyberattacks and reputational risk—provide ample opportunity for innovation, too. In this age where even the disruptors are getting disrupted, how do we reinvent tech?

Helping us to delve into these topics will be Wemimo Abbey of Esusu, Immad Akhund of Mercury, Deborah Liu of Ancestry, Thibaud Hug de Larauze of Back Market, Raquel Urtasun of Waabi, Antonio Neri of HPE, Dr. Lisa Dyson of Air Protein, and Amit Patel of Rakuten Americas; founders Andy Dunn of Bonobos and Vivian Chu of Diligent Robotics; investors Keith Rabois of Founders Fund, Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures, and Al Gore of Generation Investment Management; as well as Director of The White House Office of Science and Technology Dr. Arati Prabhakar, Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, Meta VP of Metaverse Vishal Shah, Captain of Moonshots at X Dr. Astro Teller—and many, many more.

More information about the conference is available here.