The idyllic Greek island of Mykonos has become well established as a playground for the rich and famous—and in recent years, visitors have been flocking to the glamorous vacation spot in vast numbers.

For those thinking about extending their stay on the island beyond a couple weeks, A-list hairdresser Charles Worthington and his partner Allan Peters are offering a “once in a generation” chance to set up home in a clifftop mansion—providing you have a spare $55 million on hand.

Worthington, who sold his eponymous haircare company to consumer goods giant PZ Cussons for £37 million ($47 million) in 2004, has styled a plethora of famous clients throughout his career, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Sharon Stone, Claire Danes, Lily James, and Goldie Hawn.

The British entrepreneur opened his first salon in London’s Fitzrovia neighbourhood in 1987, followed by two more London salons and his product line in the mid-1990s. Worthington went on to open a New York salon in 1998, which was featured in the final episode of Sex and the City.

If his Mykonos villa, “The Cape,” achieves its €50 million ($54.6 million) asking price, it will become the most expensive property ever to be sold on the island. The villa is also being made available to rent for €220,000 ($240,170) per week.

The asking price includes all furniture except artwork.

The 14,000-square-foot property boasts eight bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, 1.6 acres of land, panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and an infinity pool. It also comes complete with a full-equipped gym, a spa and a “sea view yoga terrace,” with space to accommodate more than 200 guests in the property for an event, according to real estate agent Beauchamp Estates.

On the house’s lower level, a private space known as “the beach” offers a Jacuzzi, two fire pits, and a service kitchen, as well as views of Mykonos’s Old Town and the neighboring islands.

Interior decor includes timber flooring, oak-beamed ceilings, and full-height windows that the listing agent says “provides a luxurious and stylish ambience, like the great coastal estates of The Hamptons.”

Worthington, who initially began training as an architect before switching to hairdressing, has used his interest in architecture and design to develop several “trophy-home” properties with his partner, including a villa in St. Tropez.

The Mykonos villa was built in 1993 and extended in 1999. Worthington and Peters bought the Cape in 2013 and have spent the decade since the purchase expanding and renovating the property.

Worthington said in a news release that the Cape “never fails to deliver the wow factor” for residents or guests.

“It is the perfect setting for private relaxation, intimate dinners with friends and family, and large-scale entertaining,” he said. “From the windows and terraces…you can watch the super yachts glide into Mykonos harbour, enjoy the sunset and glittering night lights of the [town].”

He added that the estate provides “total privacy and security,” despite being just 10 minutes from “the fun and glamour” of Mykonos town.

Meanwhile, Gary Hersham, founding director of Beauchamp Estates, said in a statement that Mykonos is a luxurious destination “like no other in the world.”

“Catering for the wealthy with super yachts and private jets, as well as fine dining and luxury retail boutiques is it any wonder that discerning people from around the world seek to return time and time again to Mykonos, many choosing to purchase a home,” he said.

“The Cape is one of the island’s finest private homes, in one of the very best locations, Houlakia, and offers the perfect private Mykonian domain, with interiors and exteriors of exceptional style and design quality.”