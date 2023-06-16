Home Page
Already have an account?
Retail ·Alternative Meat

Sustainable meat startup that raised $169 million and sells through Safeway and Target files for bankruptcy

BYAmelia Pollard and Bloomberg
Do Good Foods files for bankruptcy.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Do Good Foods, a sustainable meat producer focused on cutting food waste that has counted asset-management giant Nuveen among its investors, filed for bankruptcy on Friday.  

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company listed estimated assets and liabilities of as much as $500 million in a bankruptcy petition filed in Delaware. The Chapter 11 filing allows Do Good Foods to keep operating while it seeks approval of a plan to repay creditors.

The company produces sustainable meat by diverting food waste from a system of supermarkets to use as feed. It currently operates a facility in Pennsylvania where it raises chicken, with additional plans to expand to two other facilities, according to a statement in December.

Do Good Foods raised $169 million from Nuveen in 2021, according to a statement at the time. The startup’s chicken is available at retail chains including Safeway, Target and ShopRite, according to its website.

Subscribe to Well Adjusted, our newsletter full of simple strategies to work smarter and live better, from the Fortune Well team. Sign up today.

Read More

Great ResignationInflationSupply ChainsLeadership