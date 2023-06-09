These women could be the next Fortune 500 CEOs 

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Marissa Mayer is banking on A.I. for her next venture, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first week on the bench could have played a part in yesterday’s surprise SCOTUS decision, and we introduce you to a few future CEOs. Have a fabulous weekend!

– Next up. What will it take to lead a Fortune 500 company in the coming years—and who will fit the bill? My colleague Geoff Colvin tackled those questions for a new Fortune package. First, he discovered that the criteria for CEOs have changed. “Vulnerability, humility, and self-awareness are among the qualities that first-time CEOs must cultivate,” he wrote.

Taking such qualities into account, Colvin then tapped executive recruiters and leadership experts to compile a list of 11 executives who could be the next CEOs at Fortune 500 companies. Five women made the cut; we’ll introduce you to three of them here:

Sarah Bond, 44, is the corporate vice president of Xbox at Microsoft. She has excelled at a tech company without a STEM background and boasts a classic résumé with an MBA from Harvard and consulting experience at McKinsey. Now, she is spearheading Microsoft’s initiative to make gaming available on any device. One headhunter called her a “superstar up-and-comer.”

Kathryn McLay, a 49-year-old Australian, became CEO of Sam’s Club in 2019 and boosted revenue by 42% to $84 billion in the latest fiscal year. She falls into what Fortune deems the “stars ready now” category, and she arguably would already be a household name if Sam’s Club was a standalone retailer rather than a subsidiary of Walmart.

Que Thanh Dallara, a Microsoft and Honeywell alum, is just a year into her job as EVP and president of the diabetes segment at Medtronic, which accounted for 7% of the medical device giant’s $31.7 billion in revenue last year. Already, Dallara has left an imprint on the company, helping win FDA approval for an automated insulin delivery system with a built-in sensor. As Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha puts it: “[Dallara] is not only transforming our diabetes business but is influencing how we manage execution rigor and prioritization across Medtronic.”

- Smart contacts. Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is focused on making contact information more streamlined at the startup she launched in 2020, Sunshine Contacts. After overhauling the startup, Mayer is banking on generative A.I. to learn the personal preferences of how people store their contact info. CNBC

- New gig. Julie Wainwright, founder and former CEO of The RealReal, is launching a new personalized nutrition startup. She founded Ahara with Melina Jampolis. The company will provide food recommendations based on a questionnaire and at-home tests. TechCrunch

- No surprise. In a surprise decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the state of Alabama, affirming a lower court's ruling that its congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued this case boldly on her second day on the bench, saying that lawmakers had to consider race to ensure equal distribution of power. NBC News

- Moving out. The Grace Hopper Celebration, a tech conference of 16,000 women and nonbinary attendees, has announced that it will no longer hold the conference in Orlando after this year. "Recent actions by the Florida Legislature and governor are inflicting harms that override the goodwill of local communities and impose harsh state-mandated restrictions that challenge our mission and hurt our members," says the organization website. Orlando Inno

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Brevo has appointed Isabelle Guis as CEO of North America and global CMO.

- Brick by brick. Former cofounder of Glowbar Neha Govindraj has launched Bonside, a financing platform to support brick-and-mortar businesses, with $4.35 million in funding of her own. Her experience as a founder made her realize the impracticality of venture capital for funding businesses that aren't looking for hockey-stick growth. TechCrunch

- City business. New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to contract $60 billion worth of work with minority- and women-owned businesses by 2030, doubling the amount the community currently receives. Government contracts can help businesses grow capital and plan for the long term; women of color have had disproportionally fewer contracts with the city. Bloomberg

- Under investigation. In 2021, the James Beard Foundation launched an internal investigation process to ensure that restaurant award finalists adhered to the organization's code of ethics. The restaurant industry has high rates of sexual harassment, and organizational leaders said the process intended to weed out bad actors. Those who have come under investigation find the process lacks transparency. Washington Post

“I could be who I am. I could express things and then figure it out from there.”

—Filipina fashion model and transgender advocate Geena Rocero on coming out during her 2014 TED Talk