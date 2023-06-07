Lifestyle ·lionel messi

Tickets to see soccer superstar Lionel Messi play for Miami soar to $450 as resellers try to cash in on Messi-mania

BYAugusta Saraiva and Bloomberg
Lionel Messi.
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Ticket prices to attend Inter Miami’s road matches are soaring since Lionel Messi announced plans to join the Major League Soccer team.

The cheapest tickets to see Inter Miami play at the Los Angeles Football Club in September are listed for more than $450 on the website of resale platform SeatGeek Inc. Prices for other Los Angeles games are under $40.

Tickets to see the team play the New York Red Bulls in August were priced at $355, compared with under $20 for other New York games.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner said Wednesday he’d join the MLS team in a blow to Saudi Arabia’s hopes of welcoming another soccer superstar. Messi is being offered profit-sharing agreements with Adidas and Apple, the Athletic reported, and could get a stake in Inter Miami.

Subscribe to Well Adjusted, our newsletter full of simple strategies to work smarter and live better, from the Fortune Well team. Sign up today.

Read More

Travel IndustryBooksSmarter ShoppingSports