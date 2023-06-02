It’s Homer Simpson’s favorite holiday.

Welcome to National Doughnut Day—a nightmare for dieticians but a breakfast food even the most divided of nations can agree upon.

Every year, the first Friday of June marks the celebration of this most wonderful of pastries. Started in 1938 by The Salvation Army, National Doughnut Day began as a fundraiser to help the needy and to honor the women who served doughnuts to the soldiers during World War I. Today, it’s a great excuse to find some free food—and wear your loose pants.

Whether you take them jelly-filled, chocolate coated or just plain glazed, doughnuts are an important part of America’s food pyramid. And, today, you can find plenty of freebies and other celebrations of the fried-dough treat.

Dunkin’

Get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. (Sadly, no specialty doughnuts are included in the deal.)

Krispy Kreme

Need a sugar fix? Walk into any Krispy Kreme today and you can get one of any doughnut for free. No purchase necessary.

Hungry for more? Buy one dozen and you can get another dozen glazed for $2.

Duck Doughnuts

Visit a Duck Doughnuts and you can grab a free cinnamon-sugar doughnut today. Or get $3 off a “party box” when you order online (use code PARTY23).

Dapper Doughnut

In one of the longest lasting Doughnut Day deals, you can get a free half-dozen cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnuts with any purchase from today through June 4. If you buy in-store, that’s valid with any item. Online will require a $5 purchase.

Honey Dew Donuts

Buy a drink, get a doughnut for free.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley is putting a time limit on its Doughnut Day offering. Get to the store before noon local time for a free glazed. If you’re ordering online, you can still get one, but you’ll need to use the code Donutday23.

Tim Horton’s

Use the Tim Horton’s app to buy any beverage (or do so online) Friday and you’ll get a free doughnut along with it.

LaMar’s Donuts

You not only get a free glazed doughnut at this chain today, customers will also get a free T-shirt, while supplies last.