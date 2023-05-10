Uber passengers in the UK can book a lot more than a car ride starting today.

The company has begun offering domestic and international flight bookings via its app, a continuation of other transportation options that began last year.

Through a partnership with flight booking app Hopper, Uber now allows customers in the UK to book end-to-end travel, getting not just to and from the airport, but from city to city as well. The entire process, the company said, can be completed in as little as one minute.

“The addition of flights to the Uber app is a big win for UK consumers who are looking for an easier way to book travel,” said Frederic Lalonde, CEO and co-founder of Hopper in a statement. “This new partnership will offer Uber users choice, transparency and flexibility.”

The service is already rolling out across the UK and will expand in the next few weeks. There was no mention about whether Uber plans to attempt to bring the service to customers in the U.S. or other countries.

The addition of air travel follows Uber UK’s rollout of booking options for domestic train, Eurostar and coach ticket seats. Those services have proven to be “incredibly successful” with passengers, Andrew Brem, Uber’s UK general manager, told the Financial Times. Bookings on trains have grown 40% month on month since their launch last year.

Airports are a popular destination for Uber travelers, so the addition of a flight booking service makes sense. In its 2018 S-1 filing before it went public, Uber said 15% of its gross bookings for rideshares were started or completed at an airport. That number went as high as 24% in some cities, including London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.