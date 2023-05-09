Tucker Carlson is relaunching his show on Elon Musk’s Twitter—and reportedly without $25 million in severance

Tucker Carlson is back.



The former Fox News host, who parted ways with the network last month, announced in a video Tuesday that he would be relaunch his show on Elon Musk’s social media platform.

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter. We’ll be bringing some other things too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here.”

In the three minute video, Carlson characterized the Elon Musk-owned platform as the last one dedicated to free speech, an oft-repeated idea from the Tesla billionaire.

“Speech is the fundamental prerequisite for democracy. That’s why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments,” Carlson said. “Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining … is Twitter, where we are now.”

Carlson will reportedly forgo a severance of at least $25 million from Fox to help his new Twitter show, according to Dylan Byers, a reporter at Puck News.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates