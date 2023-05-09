Violent protests rock Pakistan’s military after former premier Imran Khan arrested on graft charges

Protesters clashed with authorities in several cities across Pakistan, including attacks directed at the powerful military, after former premier Imran Khan was arrested as part of a graft probe, escalating the cash-strapped country’s political crisis.

Violence broke out Tuesday after Khan, 70, was detained in the capital Islamabad and taken to the National Accountability Bureau’s headquarters. A video shared by his party showed dozens of paramilitary troops from the Pakistan Rangers escorting Khan into a black SUV, while others beat back some of his supporters in a court complex.

A separate video from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, showed supporters, some with sticks and face masks, entering the army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Protesters also stormed the official residence of the top regional commander in Lahore, a rare breach of an area controlled by the military. Both sites were later cleared.

Protesters set fire to at least three buildings across the country, while police said dozens of supporters have been arrested. Khan’s party reported at least four people were killed and 20 injured in separate clashes. Amid the protests, mobile broadband services were suspended on the orders of the interior ministry, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, while complaints of slow internet service spread on social media.

“The arrest marks a major escalation in a long-running confrontation between Imran Khan and the civilian and military leadership,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center.

The arrest followed soon after Khan repeated earlier allegations that a senior military officer was behind his assassination attempt last year and “given that Khan was detained by paramilitary forces, this was likely the military acting directly. But if so, the civilian leadership, given their long and ugly vendetta with Khan, surely backed the move,” Kugelman added.