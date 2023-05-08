Forecasters haven’t yet issued their forecast about whether the 2023 hurricane season will be a robust one, but they have, at least, agreed on what the storms will be called.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a list of the 21 names for the Atlantic hurricane season, skipping letters that generally have fewer names associated with them (Q, U, X, Y and Z). This follows news earlier this year that the WMO Hurricane Committee has retired Fiona and Ian from the list of potential names.

The list of hurricane names generally repeats every six years. Names are retired when they are especially destructive or deadly. Because 2017 was such an active year, four names from that list—Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Nate—have all been removed.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through the end of November.

While the official 2023 hurricane season forecast won’t be released for a short while, many expect this year to be calmer than the past few as a burgeoning El Niño will result in higher temperatures across much of the country, but fewer Atlantic hurricanes.

Here’s what the 2023 storms will be named:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

In the rare instance that we see more than 21 named storms during hurricane season (which last happened in 2020), subsequent tropical activity will be designated by an alternate list of names, instead of Greek letters.