Netflix apologizes for ‘Love is Blind Live Reunion’ outage and releases recording of episode that ‘did not turn out as we had planned’

BYNicholas Gordon
April 17, 2023, 4:05 AM UTC
Two hosts stand in front of the Netflix waiting room screen for the Love is Blind live reunion special.
The live reunion special for the "Love is Blind" reality series was delayed by over an hour.
John Salangsang—Variety via Getty Images

Is it a live special if it isn’t actually live?

On Sunday evening, Netflix users tuned into the live reunion special of the Love is Blind dating reality show, only to see a waiting room screen long after the show’s scheduled start time. The show eventually started over an hour behind schedule, with some users still reporting technical issues trying to watch the show.

Ninety minutes after the live special’s scheduled start time, the streaming service tweeted an apology to “everyone who stayed up late, woke up early [and] gave up their Sunday afternoon,” pledging to have the recording on its platform “as soon as humanly possible.”

The streaming service is trying to break into live programming to compete with its rivals, including a multiyear deal to stream the Screen Actors Guild awards show starting in 2024. Netflix’s first live streamed event—a stand-up special from comedian Chris Rock—aired last month, seemingly without a hitch.

Social media users made jokes about the unexpected hour-long delay Sunday night, chiding Netflix for the snafu despite its higher prices and crackdown on password sharing.

Even Netflix got in on the fun, retweeting a joke from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D—N.Y.) saying that “Lucia the seamstress”—who helped save a wedding between two contestants in a previous episode—could help solve the delay. 

Love is Blind, now in its fourth season, features contestants who decide whether to get engaged to other participants without meeting in-person. The “reunion special,” a standby of reality shows, would have brought back contestants to reflect on the show and how their lives have changed since production wrapped.

When the special finally appeared online Sunday, viewers had to put up with the streaming version of a tape delay. “We are no longer live, but we are now finally here,” said co-host Vanessa Lachey. 

