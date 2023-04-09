Which global economy does your state match up to?

With Americans feeling shaky about the domestic economy, it puts things in perspective to remember that the U.S. is still the planet’s biggest powerhouse. In 2022, almost 25% of global gross domestic product was generated in the U.S. And each state is a potent piston in that engine. Even the state with the smallest GDP, Vermont, would be one of the world’s 100 biggest economies if it were an independent nation; California and Texas, with their multitrillion-dollar economies, would crack the top 10. For this map, Fortune labeled each state (and the District of Columbia) with the country that most closely matches it in GDP. It’s noteworthy that the highest-GDP states are also home to multiple Fortune 500 companies: Those giants’ global revenues are boosting local growth.

This article appears in the April/May 2023 issue of Fortune with the headline, “How 50 states drive the global economy.”