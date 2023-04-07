Good Friday is a holiday that can sometimes confuse people. Because it falls so close to Easter, it’s hard to suss out which businesses remain open and which are closed. It’s also typically in the midst of Spring Break season, which creates more confusion. And markets, governments and businesses, which usually agree on days off, have differing policies when it comes to their policies.

So for consumers, that makes it a hit or miss affair as they attempt to run errands. You’ll definitely want to call ahead to be safe, depending on where you’re headed, but here’s a quick look at what you can expect.

Are banks open on Good Friday?

That depends on where you live. Good Friday is not a federal holiday, so many banks will be open. However, 12 states recognize Good Friday as a state holiday, so branches in Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota could be closed.

Will there be any mail delivery on Good Friday?

Since it’s not a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will deliver mail to homes as usual. Additionally, UPS and FedEx will conduct business as usual, including deliveries for all divisions. In addition, all of their drop off locations will have normal hours.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

It’s not. The stock market observes Good Friday as a holiday, so the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both be closed.

Are government offices open on Good Friday?

It’s all a question of geography. Since 12 states recognize the day as an official holiday, you won’t be able to access DMV offices, courts or city halls in Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota.

Which retail and grocery stores are closed on Good Friday?

Few, if any. No major retailer shuts down for Good Friday. Many, in fact, are in the midst of Easter sales as last-minute shoppers rush out to help the Easter Bunny’s deliveries this Sunday.