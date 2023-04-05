Tech giants have a new regulatory cop on the beat to worry about, as the post-Brexit U.K. makes its presence felt with a growing list of companies including Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and ByteDance.

Cloud services offered by Microsoft and Amazon Web Services are the latest lucrative sphere of the tech industry to land in the country’s regulatory crosshairs, with a likely antitrust probe into their business practices emerging as a closely-watched test case.

The British communications regulator Ofcom opened a broad investigation into the cloud services market last October, and its interim report dropped this morning. In it, Ofcom proposed asking the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to step in and investigate further, saying the two biggest “hyperscalers”—who have a combined U.K. market share of up to 70%—may be abusing their positions.

“High barriers to switching are already harming competition in what is a fast-growing market,” said Ofcom director Fergal Farragher. “We think more in-depth scrutiny is needed, to make sure it’s working well for people and businesses who rely on these services.”

The watchdog highlighted three practices that give it “cause for concern”: The hyperscalers charge particularly high “egress fees” when customers want to transfer data out of their clouds; they place technical restrictions on interoperability with other cloud providers’ services; and they allegedly structure their committed spend discounts to “incentivize customers to use a single hyperscaler for all or most of their cloud needs, even when better quality alternatives are available.”

“These are interim findings and AWS will continue to work with Ofcom ahead of the publication of its final report,” said an AWS spokesperson. A Microsoft spokesperson said their company is “committed to ensuring the U.K. cloud industry stays highly competitive.”

Ofcom’s move is interesting not just because the cloud business is such a huge money-spinner for the top vendors—and a market that’s rapidly becoming even more hotly contested, thanks to the computationally-intensive explosion in A.I. services—but also because it reflects how tech giants increasingly have to submit to British oversight.

Ever since the country left the European Union three years ago, it’s been doing its best to match or even exceed the EU’s enthusiasm for regulating Big Tech. The CMA and other agencies such as Ofcom and the Information Commissioner’s Office (the U.K.’s privacy watchdog) have repeatedly strengthened their cooperation, with Ofcom and the antitrust regulator recently saying they would jointly tackle “how algorithms, data, and user interfaces shape consumer engagement with online services.” The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority is also currently investigating Apple, Google, and Amazon’s conduct in the fintech space.

And these actions can have international impacts—it’s the British CMA that slammed the brakes on Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard takeover in February, and that recently forced Meta to unwind its 2020 acquisition of GIF repository Giphy. If the CMA ends up forcing Microsoft and Amazon to offer their British cloud customers improved terms, those changes would likely reshape the sector across the world.

The EU’s antitrust authority also has Microsoft in its sights over cloud competition. Last October, Microsoft changed some of the cloud licensing terms for its productivity software, raising the cost for customers who want to shift their licensed software to non-Microsoft clouds. Smaller cloud providers complained to the EU competition regulator, and last month Reuters reported that Microsoft had agreed to a provisional settlement with them—though not with the Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE) trade group, which had also complained, and which happens to count AWS as a member.

CISPE said Microsoft hadn’t offered “changes that will ensure that all European customers have the chance to run the software they want in the cloud of their choice free of unfair license terms or discriminatory pricing,” so it’s not dropping its complaint. Google also criticized the proposed settlement with the smaller European cloud providers, with Google Cloud vice president Amit Zavery last week saying Microsoft should provide better terms “for everybody, not just for one or two they’ve chosen.”

Separately, check out my colleague Michal Lev-Ram’s interview with Gary Shapiro of the Consumer Technology Association, in which he discusses how the North American tech industry is handling the economic slowdown and the fallout, along with the impact of current geopolitical tensions.

Want to send thoughts or suggestions to Data Sheet? Drop a line here.

David Meyer

Data Sheet’s daily news section was written and curated by Andrea Guzman.

NEWSWORTHY

Cash App creator Bob Lee killed. The chief product officer at MobileCoin Bob Lee died at a hospital in San Francisco after being stabbed in the city's SoMa neighborhood. Earlier in his career, Lee worked at Google for the first few years of Android. He then joined Square turned Block to develop its Android app, where he served as the company’s first CTO. An arrest has not yet been made.

China and Russia share internet control strategies. At meetings between China’s chief internet regulator and the government agency policing Russia's internet in previous years, the two are sharing tactics for monitoring online activity, documents obtained by Radio Free Europe show. The strategies discussed included how to disrupt circumvention tools like VPNs, cracking encrypted internet traffic, and regulating messaging platforms. One of the meetings happened in 2019, the year that Russia enacted its "sovereign internet" law, which routed web traffic through state-controlled infrastructure and created a national system of domain names.

Senior exec at Virgin Orbit points fingers for bankruptcy. In a letter sent to staff, COO Tony Gingiss blamed the ceased operations of the space tourism venture on chief executive Dan Hart and company directors. In a letter obtained by CNBC, Gingiss expressed disappointment that they initiated the selloff of Virgin Orbit’s assets rather than reorganize under protection from creditors. “I was not able to convince our leader and board to take a different path to give us more time to figure things out. We ended up where we are despite my best efforts to affect our path forward,” Gingiss wrote.

ON OUR FEED

“Elon Musk told Twitter vendors that, if they want to get paid, then sue. Well, he’s now getting his wish."

—Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney representing Twitter vendors who filed a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that the company has failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in overdue bills. Liss-Riordan made the statement to CNN, referring to comments reportedly made by Musk.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

‘It won’t solve the challenges’: Bill Gates has rejected Elon Musk-backed plan to pause development of advanced A.I., by Eleanor Pringle

A Microsoft HR boss wrote a legendary memo 30 years ago about lavish employee perks and cost-cutting that offers important lessons for today’s tech companies, by Kylie Robison

Dogecoin still up 25% after Elon Musk pulls switcheroo with Twitter logo, by Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez

With the right prompts Google’s Bard can easily jump its guardrails and generate misinformation on 8 out of 10 topics, research group finds, by Prarthana Prakash

Inside Silicon Valley’s dream of capitalism untethered from democracy, by Quinn Slobodian

BEFORE YOU GO

Substack’s new notes feature. Online publishing platform Substack is introducing a new tab for a feed it calls Notes. Mimicking the look of other social platforms, the Notes tab will have icons for likes, replies, and "restacks." It’s also divided into two feeds known as Home and Subscribed. The Home feed will show content from people across Substack and the Subscribed will have sources tied to a user’s subscriptions. “While Notes may look like familiar social media feeds, the key difference is in what you don’t see,” cofounders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Sethi said in a blog post. “The Substack network runs on paid subscriptions, not ads."