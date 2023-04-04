Americans who were hit hard by last week’s string of tornadoes and severe storms have been given some extra time before they have to worry about their taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service has announced storm victims in Arkansas will have until July 31 to file their returns (for both individuals and businesses).

That follows announcements earlier this year that storm-affected people in Mississippi will also have until July 31 to file, New Yorkers who got slammed with severe winter storms have been given until May 15 to file their returns. People impacted by natural disasters in California, Alabama and Georgia were given a new filing deadline of Oct. 16 in February.

Most Americans are required to file their taxes on April 18 this year.

Arkansas was the latest state to be battered by intense storms. The system killed at least 32 people last week, with 10 states reporting at least 69 tornadoes, which destroyed homes and property.

Meanwhile, California, Alabama and Georgia are still digging out from intense storms that have resulted in flooding and landslides. California has been particularly hard hit, as waves of atmospheric rivers have moved onshore. More than a dozen have been recorded in that state alone so far, which has resulted in snow resorts saying they intend to stay open until July 4 and areas seeing unprecedented rainfall.

Downtown Los Angeles has seen over 25 inches. And in San Diego County, more rain has fallen in the past 2.5 months than in all of 2022.

Regardless of when those taxpayers are able to file their returns, they’re likely to see smaller refunds this year. The IRS has warned taxpayers that the end of COVID tax breaks will result in larger bills across the board.