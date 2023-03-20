Finance ·Credit Suisse

‘Bond King’ Jeffrey Gundlach slams Credit Suisse bondholders who are angry that their investments were wiped out: ‘Learn how to manage risk!’

BYNatalie Choy and Bloomberg
March 20, 2023, 10:07 AM UTC
Jeffrey Gundlach, co-founder and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital LP
Alex Flynn/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said Credit Suisse Group AG’s bondholders, who are irate after the takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of risky notes, have only themselves to blame.

Debt owners who “foolishly kept holding Credit Suisse’s bail-in bonds” need to “look in the mirror,” the billionaire money manager said in a tweet. “Learn how to manage risk!”

The deal will trigger a “complete write-down” of the bank’s additional tier 1 notes in order to increase core capital, Swiss financial regulator Finma said. Shareholders are set to receive 3 billion francs — sparking a furious response from some of Credit Suisse’s AT1 debt owners.

In a typical writedown scenario, shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 debt faces losses. The bond wipeout, the biggest loss yet for Europe’s $275 billion AT1 market, triggered a plunge in other banks’ notes in Asia on Monday. 

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against the Credit Suisse notes, people with knowledge of the matter said. 

Gundlach is the chief investment officer of DoubleLine, which manages more than $92 billion in assets. He founded the firm in 2009 after a bitter split from TCW Group. DoubleLine’s Total Return Bond Fund gained 1.46% in the first two months of this year, its website shows. 

Gundlach also tweeted about the outlook for US bonds, saying the yield on 10-year Treasuries will head “much lower” if it breaches the 3.37% level. “May you live in interesting times,” he wrote.

