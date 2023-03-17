Donald Trump posted a message on Meta Platforms’ Facebook social-media platform for the first time since 2021 as the former president intensifies his comeback bid for the White House.
Trump posted a message that simply said “I’M BACK!” Attached to the post was a 12-second video clip from his 2016 election night victory speech, showing Trump standing alongside his then-Vice President elect Mike Pence, and Trump’s youngest son, Barron. In that video, the former president said “Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business.”
