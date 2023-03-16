Finance ·banks

Cash-strapped banks borrowed $300 billion from the Fed’s emergency funds over the past week amid the global financial turmoil

By Christopher Rugaber and The Associated Press
March 16, 2023, 9:09 PM UTC
Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cash-short banks have borrowed about $300 billion in emergency funding from the Federal Reserve in the past week, the Fed announced Thursday.

Nearly half the money — $143 billion — went to holding companies for two major banks that failed over the past week, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, triggering widespread alarm in financial markets.

An additional $148 billion in lending was provided through a longstanding program called the “discount window,” and amounted to a record level for that program.

The Fed has lent an additional $11.9 billion from a new lending facility it announced on Sunday. The new program enables banks to raise cash and pay any depositors withdrawing funds.

Banks have posted high-quality collateral, such as Treasury bonds, for all the loans. The Fed expects all the loans to be repaid.

