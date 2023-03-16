Amy Nelson’s experience battling Amazon inspired her to turn the Riveter into a platform to support women’s work and financial independence

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Honduras President Xiomara Castro is cutting ties with Taiwan, a South Korean network censored Michelle Yeoh, and Amy Nelson pinpoints a new mission for the Riveter. Happy Thursday!



– Personal pivot. It’s hard to find a founder with a more chaotic pandemic experience than Amy Nelson. The founder and co-CEO of the Riveter spent 2020 figuring out how to save her company, which started as a coworking business but was forced to close its locations amid lockdowns.

Then, in April 2020 her husband was told he was the subject of a federal criminal investigation over his past employment scouting land for Amazon data centers; he was never charged. Amazon later filed a civil lawsuit alleging his involvement in a fraud and kickback scheme, which he has denied. Amazon has previously declined to discuss the case. The civil case is still pending.

In the three years since, Nelson and her family have navigated the ups and downs of such life-changing events. All the while, Nelson has been working to pivot the Riveter to a new model.

At first, the Riveter focused on getting out of its leases and publishing content as a media business. But Nelson didn’t see the Riveter as a media platform long-term. “We lost our initial business. It was gone. The pandemic killed it,” Nelson says, adding that the Riveter had been on track for $20 million in revenue in 2020 before it shut down. “We stayed alive as a media company, but that wasn’t what we set out to build.”

The former VC-backed coworking startup is taking the next step toward a more permanent pivot by acquiring the freelance work marketplace Allobee. Nelson and her co-CEO Heather Carter are now envisioning the Riveter as a platform and community to advance women’s work—a post-COVID mission more aligned with its pre-pandemic vision.

Riveter founder Amy Nelson.

“This is all about women making money,” Nelson explains. It’s a mission that resonates with her personally after her family’s assets were seized by the Department of Justice as part of the Amazon investigation and later returned. “I had to leave my kids [in Seattle] and go live in New York to work for someone else,” she says, referencing a past job she took before relaunching the Riveter as a revenue-generating business. “Had I been in a position where I had multiple income streams and ways to make money remotely, I might not have had to do that.”

Allobee, founded by early Riveter employee Brooke Markevicius, is an online marketplace for vetted freelancers to connect with employers, with a focus on freelance digital marketing and virtual assistant jobs. It’s a small Upwork competitor with about 200 employers and 300 freelancers, who are mostly women. “So many women have left the workforce and don’t want to go back to corporate America,” Carter says. She and Nelson see absorbing the platform’s community and presenting the Riveter’s membership with freelance opportunities as an additional way to support women’s careers and financial independence.

The acquisition, the details of which the companies declined to disclose, is the Riveter’s second; the company previously bought Carter’s past business, Coterie Works, a hotel coworking startup. After its Allobee deal, the Riveter relaunched paid memberships ranging from $39 a month to around $160 a month. The startup is also offering online courses on skills like how to build an email list or use the graphic design platform Canva and planning to reenter the coworking market through partnerships with hotels rather than its own leases.

Through freelance work, skills training, and in-person work spaces, Nelson sees a path forward for a business focused on supporting women’s working lives. “To be decimated and go through what I’ve gone through and then to come back—it feels like a miracle,” she says. “But I know it’s not a miracle. It’s hard work and grit.”

- Safe and effective. A judge in Amarillo, Texas, heard arguments yesterday about whether to issue an injunction to block the sale of mifepristone, a common drug used in medical abortions. Antiabortion groups filed the lawsuit in November, arguing that the FDA's overstepped when it approved the drug under a process meant for life-threatening conditions. The agency maintains that the drug is safe and effective. Wall Street Journal

- Severing ties. Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced that the country will begin engaging in diplomacy with Beijing, effectively ending its relationship with Taipei. Honduras was one of only 14 countries to recognize Taiwan as a country. Castro ran on campaign promises of diplomacy with Beijing in 2021 but walked them back last year. Associated Press

- The long game. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) played a heavy hand in winning Biden administration approval of the Willow project, an oil drilling development in Alaska that has drawn environmentalists' criticism. She spent two years strategically supporting Biden's initiatives and nominations, like the appointment of Deb Haaland as Interior secretary and electric vehicle funding in the infrastructure bill. Politico

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Sonia Coleman has been appointed as senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer at The Walt Disney Company. Gloria Boyland has joined the board at Aurora, the self-driving vehicle company. Cassandra Johnson-Bekoe has joined production company DARE Pictures as head of scripted development. Former McLaren Group exec Kate Ferry will be CFO at Burberry Group. Misty Frost has joined the board of edtech company BibliU.

- The Longest Race. Renowned runner Kara Goucher left Nike's secretive and elite running team The Oregon Project over the allegedly abusive coach Alberto Salazar. (Salazar has denied all allegations.) In her upcoming book The Longest Race, she details how the sexual and emotional abuse were so intertwined it was hard to speak up and dives into how Nike suspended her contract while she was pregnant. Sports Illustrated

- Ladies. A South Korean broadcaster omitted the word "ladies" from Michelle Yeoh's acceptance speech for best actress when she said, "Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime." Critics of the move called the censorship misogynistic as anti-feminism grows in South Korea and threatens legislative progress. Time

- Under threat. Women in public life, especially women of color, are disproportionally impacted by violence and threats. The kidnapping attempt of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, threatening tweets against Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and the gunshots fired at the home of New Mexico State Senator Linda Lopez all stand as examples. The 19th

“Maybe it’s just about unraveling the inner lives of women who are not usually examined.”

—Actor Melanie Lynskey on being cast as "surprising" women characters