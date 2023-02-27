How to get a job in venture capital: The complete guide to getting started

Breaking into any new industry can be daunting—but particularly so when you are looking at one known for being as opaque and clubby as venture capital.

Even the idea of a “career path” for venture capitalists is a relatively new one.

“Twenty-five years ago, being an entrepreneur wasn’t a real career choice…No one in their right mind would do it, and there were maybe only 40 active venture firms,” says James Currier, one of the founding partners of early-stage venture firm NFX, who has co-founded companies like Tickle, Wonderhill, and IronPearl.

Since then, the tech industry has exploded. Billions of venture capital dollars have sloshed into startups, and there are too many funds to keep score, many of them with only a handful of people on staff. Venture capital has suddenly become a buzzy field—though it can feel intimidating to break into, particularly for women, people of color, or anyone who didn’t graduate from Stanford University.

We at Term Sheet wanted to shed light on how to get your foot in the industry. We interviewed or fielded insight from eleven insiders—ranging from general partners to people currently interviewing for entry-level roles in venture capital. Below, we’ve broken down how to break in.

Getting started: How to research VC firms

A good first step is to saturate yourself in all things venture capital to learn as much as possible. Insiders suggest following podcasts like 20VC and reading books like Peter Thiel’s Zero to One. Reading investor substacks and blogs can be helpful, too. Industry newsletters like Term Sheet will keep you abreast on deal flow and the latest news in the private markets.

It may sound obvious, but it’s important to know that not all VC firms are created equal: If you’re looking at an emerging fund manager, a growth-stage firm, or an established early-stage firm, the job and experience (including the experience required beforehand) can deviate dramatically. Many funds are sector-specific, meaning that investors devote all their time to certain industries, like gaming, green technology, consumer, or A.I. Some funds will try to lead rounds and take a hands-on approach to their portfolio companies, while others won’t take board seats and prefer to take a back-seat role in a round.

Lionel Foster, who was hired as an investor at real estate technology firm Camber Creek in 2021, suggests asking for informational interviews to learn about different funds, how they categorize themselves, what their missions are, and their varying approaches to deploying capital.

Warm introductions can help get your foot in the door for an initial phone call, according to Lotti Siniscalco, partner at Emergence Capital, who says that every time a close friend or founder introduces her to someone who is interested in the industry, she will take the call.

“If you are looking to work at Fund X, but don’t know anybody that can introduce you to a partner there, work your relationship intelligence muscle to build a relationship with someone who can,” Siniscalco says. “This is very similar to what VCs do when they can’t get an introduction to a company they want to invest in.”

Those like Nicole DeTommaso, a senior associate at New York-based Harlem Capital, also advise would-be VCs to think about the security of their job when it comes to the firm they’re looking into. “Emerging funds are more like startups,” and therefore slightly riskier, she argues. “Growth stage mature funds, who have been around a while, are just more secure.” Once you’re talking with these firms, asking questions about the LP base (institutional versus individuals) and the fund’s performance thus far can be useful in sussing out the firm’s position, says DeTommaso.

Along those lines, another important thing to research when you’re looking, according to Meera Clark, a principal at Redpoint Ventures, is the long-term viability of a fund. Getting a sense of what the firm’s returns look like, “because most of my money is going to be made through carry,” and how easy it is for the firm to fundraise are important—especially if you plan to park at one place for the next 10 years. Another key thing to learn? Whether the firm you’re interested in is an equal partnership, where all partners own the fund equally. “If given the choice, I would never work at a fund that was not an equal partnership, because I think it creates far healthier partnership dynamics and incentives to collaborate,” argues Clark.

She also notes thinking through your skill sets and what you’d like to do is important in picking what stage you’d like to work in: “A growth investor can be wildly unsuccessful at the earliest stages, and vice versa.” Growth-stage investors tend to focus much more on the financials (after all, the companies they’re investing in actually have those metrics) versus early stages that bet more on founders. In other words, how much do you like to use Excel?

Insiders note it’s important to try to understand the career path at the firm, and, as Clark points out, whether there’s the opportunity to carve out a niche to start building your track record.

Harlem Capital’s DeTommaso adds that doing your research should include some time spent on the socials. “In VC, you can look at someone’s Twitter, you can look at their LinkedIn, you can look at their blog posts, you can listen to podcasts, right? All of this is public information for you to get a better sense of what the firm is like—not only from a thesis perspective, and what they like to invest in, their portfolio companies—but also from the perspective of, what is the culture like in the firm? Do people like working there?…What do they do for fun?” she says.

DeTommaso, who started out as an intern, and then a fellow, at Harlem Capital, also suggests wannabe VCs try an internship, fellowship, or a scout program at a VC firm before trying to get a full-time job so they can see if it’s the right fit.

Particularly for female applicants, Emergence Capital’s Siniscalco recommends going through back channels to get an unbiased perspective and guarantee you aren’t applying to a firm that is “hiring you to be the token woman.”

How to get the interview

Insiders say that getting that initial interview can be one of the hardest things when it comes to breaking into VC. But they have a few pointers for how to go from one of many applications to getting face time.

First, try developing your own track record. While angel investing is going to be out of reach for many applicants, crowdfunding might be a good way to prove you have some kind of skin in the game, even if it’s a few small bets, according to Eleanor Kaye, who runs a next-generation investor training center in London called Newton Venture Program. Another alternative could be sweat equity: A prospective investor can offer services like marketing or web development to an early-stage company in exchange for a small equity stake in the business.

Prospective investors need to find ways to make their applications memorable and stand out. Emergence Capital’s Siniscalco suggests sending leads to an investor, or developing a thesis on a space, preparing a couple of slides on it, and sending those slides as marketing materials to potential VCs.

Contemplate what you can bring to the table, then research the backgrounds of existing team members at a fund and see if they are missing any specific skills—such as more technical experience, Siniscalco says.

Harlem Capital’s DeTommaso also suggests a lot of prep about the broader space: “You should be talking to founders, you should be following trends, you should be reading blog posts, listening to podcasts about what’s happening, you should know recent unicorns, things like that—that will show that you’re really interested in the role [and] you have a passion for it, you’re doing it before you even are getting paid to do it,” she argues. “To the extent that you can prove that in any application, that’s really important.”

She also suggests that if the application is just uploading a resume, following up to the VC firm’s general email with something extra—be it highlighting portfolio companies that you like that the firm recently invested in, sharing your own thesis, or commenting on something the firm has written or put out publicly—can be a big leg up. If “you can just follow up with one thing above what the application asks, you will get on a VC’s radar,” DeTommaso says.

In her own application process, DeTommaso created a presentation showing how she’d fit into the firm and what she’d bring to the role.

Meanwhile, Clark, who started out in banking before making the move into VC, initially at Obvious Ventures, in 2019, says that when she was trying to learn more about venture and prepping for an interview, she started a list on her phone of interesting companies she heard about and a one-liner about what they did. That helped with two things: “One, I had names to go back to; two, I had some data to analyze in terms of, what are the trends? Where’s my nose taking me?” She suggests doing that “passive work” on a weekly basis to get up to speed.

And, while warm intros might have a higher success rate at many firms, if you want to work somewhere like Bain Capital Ventures, you can always try a cold reach out. Leslie Crowe, a partner who heads up the people functions at Bain Capital Ventures, says that even if they aren’t hiring at that moment, the firm keeps a database of people they keep “tabs” on who express interest. She also suggests tapping into your college alumni network if you don’t have a direct connection to the VC space.

Don’t forget the importance of founder referrals, as those relationships provide “a much more differentiated network” than simply knowing investors, says Kathryn Weinmann, a vice president at Norwest Venture Partners, who started as a summer intern in 2017.

How to nail the interview

Buckle up—because the interview process can take a while at a venture firm.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s for an analyst with an investment focus or for a platform or fund ops role. You pretty much have to talk to everyone at the firm, because all these firms are pretty small,” says Sri Varre, who has been interviewing for a venture job since May 2022. In her experience, you should expect to have at least four interviews—or more.

For more tips on how to ace your interview, how to have the compensation conversation, and how to hit the ground running when you do land the job, read our full guide here.

See you tomorrow,

Anne Sraders and Jessica Mathews

Email: anne.sraders@fortune.com and jessica.mathews@fortune.com

Submit a deal for the Term Sheet newsletter here.

Jackson Fordyce curated the deals section of today’s newsletter.

VENTURE DEALS

- Typeface, a San Francisco-based generative-A.I. application for enterprise content creation, raised $65 million in funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners, GV, M12, and Menlo Ventures invested in the round.

- Aquafortus, an Auckland, New Zealand-based water technology company, raised $17 million for Series A1 funding. DCVC and Novo Holdings led the round and were joined by Universal Materials Incubator, Intrepid Financial Partners, Envisioning Partners, Burnt Island Ventures, K1W1, and NZGCP.

- Rebuy, a Minneapolis-based e-commerce personalization company, raised $17 million in Series A funding. M13 led the round and was joined by Dynamism Capital, R-Squared Ventures, Peterson Ventures, and Sidekick Partners.

- XL Batteries, a Marlborough, Mass.-based energy storage battery company, raised $10 million in seed-2 funding. Catalus Capital led the round and was joined by Xerox Ventures, SIP Global, and others.

- Vend Park, a Boston-based digital parking solution, raised $3.8 million in seed funding. Floating Point Advisors led the round and was joined by Crossbeam Venture Partners, APA Venture Partners, Alumni Ventures, and others.

PRIVATE EQUITY

- CEIS, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, acquired Clover Leaf Solutions, an Albuquerque, N.M.-based consulting and staffing services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

OTHER

- Janji, a Boston-based running apparel brand, and Oiselle, a Seattle-based women's athletic apparel company, agreed to a merger. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- Splashtop acquired Foxpass, a San Francisco-based network and server access solutions for IT and DevOps systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SPAC

- Borealis Foods, an Oakville, Canada-based food technology company, agreed to go public via a merger with Oxus Acquisition Corp., a SPAC. The deal values Borealis at $150 million.