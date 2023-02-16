Tesla recalls all 362,758 vehicles with Full Self-Driving Beta because it ‘may cause crashes’

Tesla is recalling every vehicle equipped with its Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software, some 362,758 in all, because it “may cause crashes,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced today.

The FSD Beta system “may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections,” according to the notice, which provided the examples of traveling straight through an intersection’s turn-only lane, not coming to a complete stop at stop signs, or entering an intersection on a yellow light.

It also may have a problem with speed limits. The notice said FSD Beta may “respond insufficiently” to changing speed limits or “not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits.” In other words, it seems to go too fast.

The recall notice applies to certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

In September 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that recalls of this nature, which are over-the-air software updates which do not require owners to phsically bring a vehicle into a shop for repair, should no longer be classified as “recalls” by the NHTSA.