Elon Musk’s lawyer promises a jury that the Tesla billionaire is not a ‘fire-breathing tweeting monster’

Elon Musk’s lawyer told a jury the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer has been “falsely accused” of defrauding investors and argued that the billionaire is not a “fire-breathing tweeting monster.”

At the close of a three-week trial, attorney Alex Spiro delivered a spirited defense of his client, his voice thundering in the San Francisco courtroom at times as he described Musk suffering deep pain in childhood. Musk now deserves vindication after years of controversy over his 2018 tweet that he had “funding secured” to take the electric-car maker private, the lawyer said.

Lawyers for the investors who sued called Musk a “rich liar, fire-breathing dragon,” Spiro said. “‘Anarchy!’ they yelled out in court.” The testimony Musk’s adversaries presented during the trial was designed to make jurors think: “Bad tweet, bad tweet, fraud tweet,” Spiro said.

But that was all just an act, Spiro said, while urging jurors to believe Musk when he testified that his tweets were “absolutely truthful.”

“This isn’t the bad tweeter trial,” Spiro said.

Earlier, a lawyer for the investors told the jury that Musk’s out-of-the-blue tweets on Aug. 7, 2018, ran afoul of basic requirements that every public company communicate with the market truthfully and accurately.

“This case is about whether rules that are applied to everyone should also be applied to Elon Musk,” said attorney Nicholas Porritt. “Billionaires don’t get to operate under a different set of rules.”