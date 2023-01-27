It’s been a busy month for the Duke of Sussex: releasing the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history, doing rounds on talk shows and now confirming his first public speech since ‘Spare’ hit the shelves.

Although Prince Harry is no stranger to appearing on screen, appearing in Netflix docu-series ‘Harry and Meghan’ late last year and a special Oprah episode the year before, he will now be speaking in public for the first time since the release of his bombshell memoir.

The British Royal, known for his humanitarian and environmentalist work, will be appearing at coaching platform BetterUp’s upcoming Uplift summit in San Francisco, California. He will be speaking as part of the two-day event taking place on both March 7 and 8.

However, getting a seat at the event will cost you a pretty penny, as tickets are on sale for a whopping $995.

Those who haven’t got that cash to spare will still be able to listen to the speech for free however, as “selected” sessions from the conference will be streamed online.

The military veteran’s confirmed speaking slot is yet to be revealed at the time of writing.

They’ll be there. Will you? 👀



Uplift is an immersive two-day summit where leaders, icons, and executives have the opportunity to learn how to drive performance and support their organizations’ most important asset: their people.



This isn’t just another conference. pic.twitter.com/lWzc5rMbB5 — BetterUp (@BetterUp) January 26, 2023

And Prince Harry can expect a warm welcome from event organizers, as he sits on BetterUp’s leadership team as Chief Impact Officer.

The page on his company profile reads: “As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations. The mission across Archewell—which currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Audio—is united behind the deeply held belief that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century.”

In a release about the Uplift event, Prince Harry is also described as a “luminary” who will form part of a line-up discussing “how human transformation is key to building a thriving business today and tomorrow”.

Alexi Robichaux, CEO and co-founder of BetterUp, said: “Businesses are increasingly faced with the need to improve performance all while navigating uncertainty, an evolving talent pool and the challenging economy.”

The “immersive” summit also promises to deliver insights into talent retention, growth, how to lead high-performing teams and trends including A.I., research, and the interaction of well-being and performance.

Prince Harry joins a high-profile line-up of speakers including Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress, writer and producer Issa Rae, New York Times Best-Selling author Robin Arzón and Quinetta Roberson, a professor of management and psychology at Michigan State University.