“Do good, people!” That is the message from a McDonald’s customer who was handed $5,000 in cash instead of his breakfast roll but went back to the business to return it.

In a video posted to TikTok last week, Josiah Vargas records himself sitting in his car while parked in the lot of the fast food restaurant.

Turning the camera to a plastic bag on his passenger seat, he reveals he ordered a sausage McMuffin but was instead handed a bag filled with wads of cash.

“What is this? Why would they do this?’ he says. “I have to return it because I’m a good person. Why would [they] do this to me? You know how bad I want this money?”

Vargas then films himself walking back into McDonald’s, with staff shrieking in relief when he sets the money on the counter. “I want to give you a hug,” says one. Another tells him: “You are a blessing from God.”

A smiling Vargas is then shown back in his car saying the staff were “crying and hugging [him]”.

He revealed he’ll get free McDonald’s for a month for his good deed, and even got a little bonus thrown in.

“When I was driving away they called me back in to give me $200 – do good people,” he added.

The video – which features ‘#dogoodthings’ – has been viewed 2.3 million times. It has 489,000 likes and almost 23,000 comments, many of which are congratulating Vargas on doing the right thing.

As well as becoming an internet sensation, Josiah has also been gifted $1,067 by his new fans.

A GoFundMe seemingly set up by Vargas’s sister is linked in his TikTok profile. It says: “My little brother went through a McDonald’s drive-through the other day and received a bag full of cash. It was 100% a test from the universe.

“Let’s come together and get this man that money. He deserves it. He’s one of the most honest and hardest workers I know.”

In response he posted a video, saying: “This is crazy. I wasn’t expecting anyone to donate. Thank you! I don’t know what to say. This is your sign to do good things people.”

McDonald’s has been contacted for comment.