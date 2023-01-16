People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch.

Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering to fork out $1,500 to a singleton looking to find their perfect match. However, as well as meeting a short list of requirements, the lucky person will also have to report back their date experiences (all 15 of them) with the brand.

On top of that, every date must be with a different person, meaning if you like someone halfway through the process you have to keep dating other people as well until all 15 have been completed.

“We know it takes a lot of courage to put your heart on the line and take a chance on someone new. On the other hand, it could be the beginning of many beautiful moments to come,” the Colorado-based chain said.

“Practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to first dates. That’s why we want to give you a helping hand in shaking off those first-date nerves and making more magical moments happen.”

The process for completing the challenge and collecting the cash begins with setting up dates via your preferred method — be it a dating site, blind dates, in person, or anything else. While on the date, you’ll be required to document the event with a photo before filling out a worksheet provided by the brand.

Dates can also be whatever the individuals want to try, whether it’s a romantic dinner, a walk in the park or a movie. The business added that second dates are “strongly encouraged”, they just won’t count towards the final total.

On top of its guidelines for the dating process, Shane Co. also has a list of requirements for its ideal candidate. Firstly, the applicant must be single, saying: “cheaters never win, and winners never cheat”. The person must also “willing and able” to secure 15 dates in five months.

Dates don’t have to be strangers but they must be 15 different people. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. It added: “Disregarding any of these requirements is grounds for immediate disqualification.”

The brand has also shared safety precautions to consider before setting up the dates, adding: “The safety of all participants is our top priority, so be sure to catch up on best practices before entering our contest. We encourage the winner to plan their dates in public places and enact buddy systems and backup plans so they’re adequately prepared for any situation.”

But beware: if the dates go well, they may go viral.

“Should the winner have a unique, budding love story to share and wants to share it publicly we would love to feature their story on The Loupe, the Shane Co. blog,” the firm’s director of digital marketing Johnray Strickland told CNN.

What are the most popular dating apps?

For those wondering where to start looking for dates, they’ll find the most users on the Tinder app with around 80 million monthly users in 2021.

According to Business of Apps, Badoo comes in second, with around 60 million a month — however this is used more widely in Europe and South America.

Further down the list are Bumble at 45 million, Hinge at 20 million and Grindr at around 15 million.

The contest comes as the dating services industry continues to boom across the United States. Industry researchers IBISWorld said the market by revenue is worth $4.3 billion in 2023. After growing its market size by 3.1% annually between 2018 and 2023 the sector is predicted to expand again this year, increasing by another 2.4%.

And Shane Co. — which has 21 stores across the U.S. — is optimistic about the outcomes of the project. “Who knows, maybe the winner will find their person throughout their journey and seal the deal with a Shane Co, engagement ring,” the company said.

Further details can be found on the Shane Co website.