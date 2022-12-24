Christmas closures are going to last longer than usual this year. And if holiday shopping has emptied your wallet or you need to handle any other banking business, Saturday will be your last chance—and most banks will be calling it a day early.

Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday, when most banks already have reduced hours. And, just to make things more complicated, Monday is a bank holiday, so they’ll be closed then as well.

Hours can vary from branch to branch, so it’s always wise to call and confirm before you venture out, especially if your location is near a mall. Here’s a look at which banks are open—and how late.

Christmas Eve banking hours in 2022

Bank of America

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bank of the West

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BBVA

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BMO Harris Bank

8 a.m to 12-3 p.m., depending on location

Capital One

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chase

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Citizens Bank

10 a.m. to 2-3 p.m., depending on location

Fifth Third Bank

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Huntington National Bank

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KeyBank

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People’s United Bank

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PNC Bank

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regions Bank

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Santander Bank

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TD Bank

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Truist

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UBank

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Union Bank

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. Bank

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., but widely varies

Wells Fargo

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.