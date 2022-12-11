Week 14 of the NFL brings a pair of northeast grudge matches, but the week’s most interesting game could be taking place on the West Coast.

Not that long ago, it looked like Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be sitting out the post season. But a pair of last-minute victories has put the team atop the NFC South—and with the second place Falcons taking the week off, the Bucs matchup against the 49ers could be a chance for them to extend their lead.

San Francisco’s no pushover, though. The team leads the NFC West and is 5-1 at home this season. It could add some drama to the late Sunday battle.

Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week how best to catch the games as you procrastinate a bit longer on that holiday shopping.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Some big rivalries headline this week, with the Bills and Jets fighting for bragging rights in New York, while the Texans and Cowboys have a Texas-sized throwdown. Here’s this week’s lineup. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Dec. 11

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Dec. 12

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching most NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Yep, there are a number of different ways to do so.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling recently increased its prices. The lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Not the weekend games. Amazon is, for the next 11 years, the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football and no longer streams weekend games. The next matchup will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

It does. Three, in fact.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).