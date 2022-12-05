Visitors to Hawaii’s Big Island are getting quite a show as Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is spewing molten lava 150 feet in the air.

The eruption began on Nov. 27 and while no property has yet been damaged, authorities are concerned that the lava flow could hit the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects the west and east parts of the island.

The eruption is a boom for the tourism industry, with hotels selling out and mainlanders rushing to the island to catch the show. This is the first time Mauna Loa has erupted in nearly 40 years.

If you’re unable to find a room or afford a plane ticket to Hawaii, you can still watch Mauna Loa’s ongoing fireworks show, courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey, which has set up a Webcam livestream of the eruption.

You can enjoy that below: