The U.S. pulled off a thrilling win over Iran on Tuesday, but that was just the beginning of the long road to the FIFA championship. The Round of 16, also known as the Knockout round, gets underway Saturday. And one loss will send teams packing.

There are no ties. There are no second chances. And the competition is a lot tougher than the group stage.

The superstars of the sport are still in contention. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal made the knockout round, as did Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The stakes—and the drama—are high. And while most fans will be home (or at a favorite watering hole) over the weekend, don’t be surprised if some slip away in the early part of next week. If you’re hoping to catch the action, here’s what you need to know.

When will the U.S. face the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup?

The U.S. and the Netherlands will kick off the Round of 16 Saturday morning, Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Games will run through Dec. 6.

Where can I watch the U.S./Netherlands match in the 2022 World Cup?

Fox will carry this face-off on its primary over the air channel, to ensure the widest audience. The game will also stream on Peacock.

Who’s favored to win the U.S. vs. Netherlands match in the 2022 World Cup?

It’s not looking good for the U.S. The Netherlands are heavily favored to win, with a 49% probability. The U.S.’s win probability is just 23%. (It’s basically a reverse of the odds from the U.S./Iran game.)

The chances of a draw stand at 28%.

What is the schedule for the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup?

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands vs. U.S., 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Argentina vs. Australia, 2:00 p.m. on FS1 and Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 4

France vs. Poland, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

England and Senegal, 2:00 p.m. on FS1 and Peacock

Monday, Dec. 5

Japan vs Croatia, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Brazil vs South Korea, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco vs Spain, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Portugal vs Switzerland, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

On Saturday? Yes. Fox will carry the World Cup, as will Telemundo, both of which can be picked up via an over the air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There are several options:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

How does the knockout stage work in the World Cup?

From here on out, it’s win or go home. Every game is single elimination and there are no ties.

Should a game still be tied after 90 minutes, it goes into 30 minutes of extra time. If things are still unsettled after 120 minutes of total play, it’s settled with a penalty shootout. Each side will take turns shooting the ball from the penalty spot as the goalkeeper tries to stop the shot. The team that scores the most goals out of five tries wins.

If things are still even after those five kicks, the shootout continues until “one team has scored a goal more than the other from the same number of kicks,” according to FIFA.