Want to hear those sleigh bells jingling and/or ring-ting-tingling? Uber can make that happen.

The on-demand ride service has announced plans to offer an on-demand sleigh ride service from Dec. 12-18. The hitch? You’ll need to be in Finland.

Uber Sleigh will operate in Lapland, Finland. That’s notable, since Lapland’s capital is Rovaniemi, which bills itself as “the official hometown of Santa Claus.”

Riders will be taken via reindeer (natch) on a two-hour journey through the forests of Lapland, including a stop in Rovaniemi. The ride comes with a blanket, though you will need to provide your own hot chocolate. Best of all? The trip is free.

“At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip, and with just the tap of a button you could be on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth,” said Anabel Diaz, vice president and general manager of EMEA Mobility at Uber, in a statement provided to Travel & Leisure.

While the sleigh rides are available to anyone in the area with the Uber app, booking one could be harder than getting your hands on a Cabbage Patch Kid in the early 1980s. It’s first come, first served.

Uber has certainly embraced quirky promotions in the past, delivering ice cream to people on National Ice Cream Day in 2016, just months after it delivered puppies for in-home cuddle sessions. More recently, the company let people book their COVID-19 vaccine reservations through its service, offering free rides to drug stores.