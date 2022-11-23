Family cooks face a lot of pressure on Thanksgiving. One wrong step and the whole day could be ruined. Fortunately, if that happens (or if you just don’t feel like making an extravagant meal this year), there are plenty of restaurants open today.

While a growing number of retailers are keeping their doors shut on Thanksgiving, restaurant chains are expecting a busy day, with many offering Thanksgiving specials. Prefer something non-traditional? You can always get a pizza, burger or pancakes.

Here’s a look at some of the places you can grab a bite on Thanksgiving. Note that hours may vary and some franchisees may opt not to be open, so be sure to call first

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Applebee’s

Bahama Breeze

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Buca Di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Capital Grille

Country Buffett

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Domino’s

Flemings Prime Steakhouse (opens at 11:00 a.m.)

Fogo de Chao

Golden Corral

Hard Rock Cafe

HomeTown Buffet

IHOP

Maggiano’s Little Italy

McCormick and Schmick’s

McDonald’s

Medieval Times (most castles open, call to confirm)

Morton’s Steakhouse

Old Country Buffet

Popeye’s (varies by location)

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ryan’s

Sizzler (varies by location)

Smith & Wollensky

Starbuck’s

STK Steakhouse

Subway

TGI Friday’s

Waffle House

Wawa

Wendy’s

Restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Red Lobster

Ted’s Montana Grill

Texas Roadhouse