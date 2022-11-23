Here’s which restaurants are open (and closed) on Thanksgiving
Family cooks face a lot of pressure on Thanksgiving. One wrong step and the whole day could be ruined. Fortunately, if that happens (or if you just don’t feel like making an extravagant meal this year), there are plenty of restaurants open today.
While a growing number of retailers are keeping their doors shut on Thanksgiving, restaurant chains are expecting a busy day, with many offering Thanksgiving specials. Prefer something non-traditional? You can always get a pizza, burger or pancakes.
Here’s a look at some of the places you can grab a bite on Thanksgiving. Note that hours may vary and some franchisees may opt not to be open, so be sure to call first
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Applebee’s
Boston Market
Buffalo Wild Wings
Country Buffett
Cracker Barrel
Denny’s
Domino’s
Flemings Prime Steakhouse (opens at 11:00 a.m.)
Fogo de Chao
Golden Corral
HomeTown Buffet
IHOP
Maggiano’s Little Italy
McCormick and Schmick’s
McDonald’s
Medieval Times (most castles open, call to confirm)
Old Country Buffet
Popeye’s (varies by location)
Ruby Tuesday
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Ryan’s
Sizzler (varies by location)
Smith & Wollensky
Starbuck’s
Subway
TGI Friday’s
Waffle House
Wawa
Wendy’s
Restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Bonefish Grill
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Cheesecake Factory
Chili’s
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
Red Lobster
Ted’s Montana Grill
Texas Roadhouse
