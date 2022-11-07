After 40 consecutive drawings, there’s been no winner for the Powerball—putting Monday’s jackpot at $1.9 billion, the largest prize in history. The previous record Powerball pot was back in 2016, when it reached $1.58 billion. It was split by three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

With more tickets still to be sold before Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot could grow even bigger.

Winners can choose to receive a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity, with the prize being paid out over 30 years. Most financial experts advise winners take the lump sum, and that’s what most winners opt to do. If there’s a winner Monday night who chooses the lump sum option, they could take home roughly $929.1 million, the second-highest cash prize ever.

The winner—or winners—will owe 24% to the IRS in federal taxes, and then additional taxes when they file (winning that much money will put you in the top federal tax bracket).

Then there are the state taxes. Fourteen states don’t levy additional tax on lottery winnings: Alabama, Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Winners in other locations could pay as much as 10.75% in state or local taxes, according to USA Mega.

Washington, D.C.: 10.75%

Maryland: 8.95%

New York: 8.82%

New Jersey: 8%

Oregon: 8%

Wisconsin: 7.65%

Minnesota: 7.25%

South Carolina: 7%

Connecticut: 6.99%

Montana: 6.90%

Idaho: 6.50%

West Virginia: 6.50%

Vermont: 6%

Rhode Island: 5.99%

New Mexico: 5.90%

Georgia: 5.75%

Arkansas: 5.50%

Iowa: 5%

Kansas: 5%

Kentucky: 5%

Maine: 5%

Massachusetts: 5%

Mississippi: 5%

Nebraska: 5%

North Carolina: 4.99%

Illinois: 4.95%

Ohio: 4.80%

Louisiana: 4.75%

Oklahoma: 4.75%

Arizona: 4.50%

Michigan: 4.25%

Colorado: 4%

Missouri: 4%

Virginia: 4%

Indiana: 3.23%

Pennsylvania: 3.07%

North Dakota: 2.90%

The drawing is Monday, Nov. 7 at 11 p.m. ET.