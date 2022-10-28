It’s rare to see a team waltz into the World Series looking as dominant as the Houston Astros do this year. After falling short in last year’s fall classic to the Atlanta Braves, the Texans swept both the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees in the ALCS. Add that to their 105-56 record this year, and they might seem a shoe-in to win it all.

But Philadelphia is something of a charmed sports city right now. The Phillies came in on a Wild Card spot and beat both the defending champion Braves as well as the San Diego Padres. (And, while it’s a separate sport, the Eagles are still the NFL’s only undefeated team.)

Fans, of course, can make an argument for either team’s chances, but professional oddsmakers are favoring Houston. That said, they also heavily favored the Astros last year and … well, look how that ended.

So settle in with a cold beer, Cracker Jacks and a hot dog. If 2022 is teaching us anything about professional sports, it’s that you never know what’s going to happen. Can’t watch from your couch or your favorite watering hole when the games are played? We’ve got you covered.

When and where is the 2022 World Series being played?

Game 1 (Houston): Friday, Oct. 28, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 2 (Houston): Saturday, Oct. 29, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 3 (Philadelphia): Monday, Oct. 31, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 4 (Philadelphia): Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 5 (Philadelphia, if necessary): Wed., Nov 2, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 6 (Houston, if necessary): Friday, Nov. 4, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 7 (Houston, if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 5, 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

How can I watch the 2022 World Series for free—even if I don’t have cable?

If you’ve got a good HD antenna, you’re all set. The World Series is being broadcast on Fox, meaning you’ve got a good chance of capturing the game over the air, costing you nothing beyond the price of equipment (which usually ranges between $10 and $20). To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, you’ll want to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream the 2022 World Series live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There are plenty of online options if you won’t be near a TV set before the first pitch. If you do have a cable subscription, the game is being streamed live on the Fox Sports Go app. (You can also try logging into Fox.com or use the Fox Now app.)

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are several other ways to tune in. Here are a few suggestions:



Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Does Major League Baseball offer any viewing options to watch the World Series?

It does



MLB.TV offers every post season game, including archived broadcasts of the playoffs. There’s no free trial, but for $24.99, you can watch (or listen to) the World Series games. Sign up and you’ll also get all of the 2022 Spring Training games for free. You will, however, need to authenticate a subscription to a participating Pay TV provider to stream the games live.

How many World Series titles have the Phillies and Astros won?

Both teams have held the Commissioner’s Trophy before. The Astros won in 2017, though that victory was tainted after a MLB investigation found the team had used technology to steal signs from opponents in the regular season and postseason. The Astros have been trying to live that down since. This will be their fourth World Series appearance in six years.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is making its eighth trip to the Fall Classic, but have only emerged victorious in 1980 and 2008.