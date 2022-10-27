Tom Brady might well be the biggest surprise of the 2022 NFL season.

Normally the most reliable of players, the Buccaneers quarterback is having a lousy year, with the Bucs losing four of their last five games, including shocking losses to the Steelers and Panthers, who have abysmal records.

So as we go into this week’s Thursday night game, it’s fair to ask “Which Tom Brady will show up to play?”

Oddsmakers aren’t real optimistic about the Bucs chances, favoring the Ravens, who are tied for first in the AFC North.

Brady hates being the underdog, though. And that status could shock him and his team back into action. Here’s how to watch and what to expect from Thursday night games tonight and moving forward.

Which NFL teams are playing on Thursdays this season?

The Buccaneers are still leading the NFC South (tied with the Falcons), but that lead is tenuous. Whoever walks away with Thursday’s victory will have a little breathing room, if only for a couple of days. Here’s who’s playing this week and future Thursdays, with a reminder that the home team is listed second.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta Falcons vs Charlotte Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 24

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Can I watch NFL Thursday night games for free on broadcast television?

Generally, no. But there are some exceptions..

If you’re in the home town of one of the two teams that are playing on any particular Thursday, you’ll likely have an opportunity to watch, even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime account. Simulcasts will be offered on broadcast networks, letting you watch for free with a good HD antenna.

But if you’re outside of the range of those stations, streaming is your only option.

Can I stream NFL Thursday night games live online if I don’t have an Amazon Prime account?

Sunday and Monday games offer a variety of streaming choices, but Amazon has exclusivity to virtually all Thursday night games for the next 11 years, preventing other streaming services from carrying them. The Thanksgiving night game will be aired on NBC.

What changes is Amazon offering on the NFL games it airs?

Amazon uses its “X-Ray” technology to overlay stats and game updates using its, much like it offers information on which actors are in a scene during a film or TV show. An alternate stream is also available for younger audiences, with the YouTube troop Dude Perfect replacing the standard play-by-play and color commentary team.

Who is Amazon’s broadcast team?

Amazon has hired some of the most recognizable announcers and commentators as it jumps into the NFL. Al Michaels, who has called both Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football, will lead the team. Kirk Herbstreit, who has focused mainly on college games and been a key player on ESPN’s “College GameDay” program, will be the color commentator. And All-Pro players Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez will be analysts, alongside former Los Angeles Ram Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with nine teams during his career.

Will I be able to watch Thursday Night Football at my favorite bar or restaurant?

Head to your favorite watering hole! Before the season started, Amazon struck a deal with DirecTV that allows more than 300,000 bars and restaurants around the country to air the game

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the Thursday night games?

In a sense… The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market as well as any played in prime time.