Parler accidentally managed to expose most of its elite members’ private email information in message announcing Kanye West takeover

Parler was so excited to tell its users that the artist formerly known as Kanye West had decided to buy the social media network, it accidentally doxxed all its members.

The platform has been embraced by conservatives who departed Twitter over allegations of political censorship, and West, a known lover of controversy, agreed to buy it earlier this week so those users could “freely express” themselves.

But in an email announcing the rapper’s involvement, the company publicly copied in 300+ email addresses of its verified VIP members instead of blind copying, allowing their personal contact details to be visible to everyone else in the email chain.

The incident was revealed by newsletter writer Adam Ryan who shared screenshots of the original message from Parler about the “monumental new chapter,” explaining that they expected the acquisition to be complete by the end of the year and describing their VIP members as “an invaluable part of the Parler family and experience.”

Which members were affected?

Ryan’s screenshot also showed the blurred-out addresses of “gold-badged” members in the email chain who consist of “influencers, celebrities, journalists, media organizations, public officials, government entities, businesses, organizations, and non-profits.”

Parler sent an email to all users with 300+ of their verified users CC'd instead of BCC'd



Now hundreds of people are replying and everyone has access to the personal emails of many verified users and Parler investors pic.twitter.com/pjjxJtM6dD — Adam Ryan 🤝 (@AdamRy_n) October 17, 2022

Among those were well-known right-wing politicians, according to a report by The Daily Dot, including Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump.

Also on the list was a former congressional aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), as well as Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Lee.

Other notable individuals include Daily Wire contributor Matt Walsh, Tim Pool and Laura Loomer, and journalists from outlets including Epoch Times, One America News Network and the Federalist.

Doxxed members responded to the mass email in a flurry of mixed reactions.

“Hi everyone! It’s a pleasure being doxxed with such a fine crew,” wrote a prominent right-winger included in the list.

@Trackinflation tweeted that it involved “just a bunch of nobody verified accounts pushing their own product. Racial slurs. Upset individuals getting doxxed. One guy was pushing racist websites he ran.”

Parler did not immediately respond to request for comment.