Keep your eye on these 9 powerful women in business in the years ahead
What will the MPW list of the future look like? Here are some of the names we expect to see a lot more of in the coming years.
Christine Beauchamp
SVP, North America Stores, Amazon
Overseeing all products sold in North America, she joined Amazon’s high-profile S-Team last year.
Sarah Bond
Corporate VP, Xbox, Microsoft
Bond was key in the tech giant’s efforts to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion —its biggest deal ever.
Meena Flynn
Cohead, Global Private Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs
PWM had record revenue in 2021, Flynn’s first year co-running the business.
Carla Kriwet
Incoming CEO, Fresenius Medical Care
The former home appliance exec will take the top job at this $21 billion German health firm in January.
Susan Li
Incoming CFO, Meta
When the 36-year-old takes on her new role in November, she’ll be the youngest CFO among the top 25 S&P companies.
Kathleen McCarthy
Global Cohead, Blackstone Real Estate
She’s been called “the phenom behind Blackstone’s real estate machine.”
Jill McDonald
EVP, President, Intl. Operated Markets, McDonald’s
Her $12 billion piece of the international business is the company’s biggest segment.
Sarah Mensah
VP, GM, North America, Nike
In fiscal year 2022, she brought in a record $18.4 billion in revenue in the retailer’s largest geographical division.
Falguni Nayar
CEO, Nykaa
With the 2021 IPO of her beauty business, at a $13 billion valuation, she became the first Indian woman to take a unicorn public.
A version of this article appears in the October/November 2022 issue of Fortune.
See who made Fortune‘s 2022 Most Powerful Women list.