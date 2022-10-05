Keep your eye on these 9 powerful women in business in the years ahead

What will the MPW list of the future look like? Here are some of the names we expect to see a lot more of in the coming years.

Evan Agostini—Invision/AP

Christine Beauchamp

SVP, North America Stores, Amazon

Overseeing all products sold in North America, she joined Amazon’s high-profile S-Team last year.

Jason Bollenbacher—Getty Images for SXSW

Sarah Bond

Corporate VP, Xbox, Microsoft

Bond was key in the tech giant’s efforts to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion —its biggest deal ever.

Courtesy of Goldman Sachs

Meena Flynn

Cohead, Global Private Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs

PWM had record revenue in 2021, Flynn’s first year co-running the business.

Courtesy of Fresenius Medical Care

Carla Kriwet

Incoming CEO, Fresenius Medical Care

The former home appliance exec will take the top job at this $21 billion German health firm in January.

Courtesy of Meta Platforms, Inc.

Susan Li

Incoming CFO, Meta

When the 36-year-old takes on her new role in November, she’ll be the youngest CFO among the top 25 S&P companies.

Mark Kauzlarich—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Kathleen McCarthy

Global Cohead, Blackstone Real Estate

She’s been called “the phenom behind Blackstone’s real estate machine.”

Courtesy of McDonald’s

Jill McDonald

EVP, President, Intl. Operated Markets, McDonald’s

Her $12 billion piece of the international business is the company’s biggest segment.

Courtesy of Nike

Sarah Mensah

VP, GM, North America, Nike

In fiscal year 2022, she brought in a record $18.4 billion in revenue in the retailer’s largest geographical division.

Indranil Mukherjee—AFP/Getty Images

Falguni Nayar

CEO, Nykaa

With the 2021 IPO of her beauty business, at a $13 billion valuation, she became the first Indian woman to take a unicorn public.

A version of this article appears in the October/November 2022 issue of Fortune.