The NFL leader board isn’t looking like a lot of people expected.

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the NFC South, but haven’t seemed as commanding as they should. Last year’s Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals, are at the bottom of the AFC North. And the Las Vegas Raiders, which were whispered as a contender this year, are 0-3 at the bottom of the AFC West.

A lot can change in the coming weeks, though. And a lot of coaches are shaking up their game plans to ensure that’s exactly what happens. Put on your seatbelt, this is looking like a rocky NFL season.

Here’s a look at who’s playing whom and how best to catch the game.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And which channels are airing the games?

Miami played Thursday. Today, the Philadelphia Eagles, the league’s only other undefeated team at the end of Week Three, will try to extend their streak. And a note that this week’s first game kicks off at 9:30 am. Here’s a look at everyone who’s playing. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Oct. 3

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Absolutely!

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70 to $100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Not on the weekend, but Amazon is the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football. Next up is the Baltimore Colts vs Denver Broncos on Oct. 6.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

It does. Several, in fact.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).