The NFL isn’t taking its foot off the gas. Week three of the 2022-2023 season will see a dream match as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Green Bay Packers, the third collision of these two teams since Brady began playing in Florida.

The Bucs have come out on top in both of the other contests, including the 2021 NFC Championship, but it’s still guaranteed to be classic match, especially after Green Bay’s drubbing of the Bears last week.

Quarterbacks are becoming an endangered species in the NFL, actually. After Dak Prescott was sidelined with a thumb injury that will require surgery two weeks ago, Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a rib injury last week.

Here’s a look at who’s playing whom and how best to catch the game.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Last year the New York Giants were one of the league’s worst teams, but they could end the weekend with a 3-0 record as they face an injury-plagued Dallas. Meanwhile, the Titans or the Raiders, two teams many expected to be playoff bound, could be looking at a 0-3 record. Here’s who’s playing where and when. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Sept. 25

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You can, in a multitude of ways…

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Amazon doesn’t carry weekend or Monday night games, but it is the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Several!

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).