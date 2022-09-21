These are the two secrets of career success that Leonardo DiCaprio shared with Timothée Chalamet

At only 26, Timothée Chalamet has become a Hollywood favorite.

With performances in critical darlings like Call Me By Your Name and The King, the actor has shared the screen with a bevy of A-listers, and received some unconventional advice along the way about life and a career in show business.



Veteran actor Leonardo DiCaprio in particular had some standout wisdom: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” Chalamet revealed in an interview with British Vogue.



The two actors starred together in Adam McKay’s 2021 political satire, Don’t Look Up.



DiCaprio’s career holds up the “no superhero” rule, as he has never been seen in a DC or Marvel ensemble. He has become known for cherry-picking his movies over the years, starring in classics like Titanic and The Wolf of Wall Street. His role as a 19th-century frontiersman in The Revenant earned him an Academy Award in 2016.



Chalamet has not signed a superhero-esque role yet, though he is in the early years of his career. When asked at the Venice Film Festival, he shut down all rumors about his starring in a superhero movie.



The closest to a fantasy role that Chalamet has played is in his upcoming musical film, Wonka, which traces the life of Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.



Currently, Chalamet is shooting for Dune: Part Two, the sequel to its first part that came out in 2021. In his next film, Bones and All, Chalamet plays a cannibal. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month and received an 8.5-minute standing ovation from the audience.